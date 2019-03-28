Food & Drink

Can you finish a 28-inch pizza in 1 hour? Try Cici's Pizza challenge to win $500

EMBED <>More Videos

Can you finish a 28-inch pizza in 1 hour? Try Cici's Pizza challenge in Katy to win $500.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Can you finish a 28-inch pizza in 1 hour? Grab your eating buddy and take the challenge at Cici's Pizza in Katy.

The rules are that you and one partner have one hour to eat a 28-inch one topping pizza. You will each be given a 32 oz. drink.

You have to eat the whole pizza, crust and all. There are no trips to the restroom and you have to hold it all down until at least two minutes after you finish.

It costs $50 to enter, but if you complete the challenge, you win $500.

You can take the challenge at the Cici's located at 21931 Katy Freeway. You need to make an appointment 24 hours in advance. Good luck!

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkkatyeating contestpizza
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
No drinking water affected as ITC works to cleanup spill
Astros open 2019 without Correa, Reddick vs. Tampa Bay
Andre Johnson to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
TIMELINE: Nicholas Cumberland UT hazing death
Amazon adding 800 high-tech jobs in Austin
Conroe ISD police investigating shooting threats on social media
Show More
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
10 people dash from pickup after Texas chase
Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox
Off-duty HPD officer shoots at alleged car burglar in driveway
Powerball results: 2 Texans waking up $150K richer
More TOP STORIES News