Can you finish a 28-inch pizza in 1 hour? Try Cici's Pizza challenge to win $500

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Can you finish a 28-inch pizza in 1 hour? Grab your eating buddy and take the challenge at Cici's Pizza in Katy.The rules are that you and one partner have one hour to eat a 28-inch one topping pizza. You will each be given a 32 oz. drink.You have to eat the whole pizza, crust and all. There are no trips to the restroom and you have to hold it all down until at least two minutes after you finish.It costs $50 to enter, but if you complete the challenge, you win $500.You can take the challenge at the Cici's located at 21931 Katy Freeway. You need to make an appointment 24 hours in advance. Good luck!