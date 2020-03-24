community strong

Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation helps hospitality workers

By Chaz Miller
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Chris Shepherd never expected anything like this when he started the Southern Smoke Foundation in 2015.

"I never imagined it," said Shepherd.

The foundation originated as a way to raise money for those suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. Around the time of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, they shifted their focus towards helping members of the hospitality workers who had fallen on hard times. They do everything from provide housing to medical care to home repair assistance to servers, bartenders and more.

"During Harvey we had 400 applications," said Shepherd. "Right now we're sitting at 3500."

Southern Smoke has increased its staff from two employees to ten in order to meet the demand and, according to Shepherd, has distributed more than $20,000 this week. In the last few days, the Houston Texans have announced a $50,000 donation to the organization and Tito's Vodka has named Southern Smoke as one of four recipients of a combined $1 million in funds.

At this point, Southern Smoke is placing their emphasis on helping industry workers who are in need of medical attention.

"We have to take care of people in dire, dire need of medical assistance," says Shepherd.

Southern Smoke's website states they've donated $1.7 million since its inception. If you'd like more information on assistance or making a donation, visit SouthernSmoke.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhoustoncommunity strongrestaurantsnonprofit
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
League City daycare offering discounts to families of essential workers
How you can take a virtual trip to the Houston Zoo!
Parker Elementary students bring music to the streets
Man Runs with American Flag to Honor Veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Stay Home - Work Safe order issued for Houston, Harris Co.
Stay Home order issued for residents in Fort Bend County
85 more Houston-area cases reported Tuesday
COVID-19 death toll in Texas at 11 as testing ramps up
What are 'essential businesses' under Harris County's order?
What Slim Thug said led up to positive coronavirus test
Show More
Louisiana has 3rd-highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Harris County toll roads free of charge for next 30 days
How to support local restaurants during Great American Takeout
Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Katy area
More TOP STORIES News