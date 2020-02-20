Food & Drink

Chipotle offering buy-one-get-one-free deal Friday for wearing hockey jersey on 'Miracle on Ice' anniversary

Chipotle has a buy-one-get-one free deal for hockey fans on Friday.

Customers who show up wearing a hockey jersey will be able to buy two meals for the price of one, KSHB reported.

It's all to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," when the U.S. hockey team pulled off a massive upset, beating the highly-favored Soviet Union at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid in 1980.

Those hoping to take advantage of the deal and sport their favorite jersey must dine-in.

The anniversary of the victory is this Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhockeyfoodolympicsmexicanchipotlefast food restaurantu.s. & worlddealshockey fan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
Cold, wet and dreary for the morning drive
Suspects attempt to steal ATM with chain attached to truck
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Getting rid of Harvey damage, one shovel at a time
2 dead in new home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 lineup
Show More
New details revealed of suspects who shot at undercover officers
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
ABC13's Morning News
How a dietitian can help you reach your health goals
Abandoned parakeets rescued by Houstonians at Harris Co. park
More TOP STORIES News