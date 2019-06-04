Food & Drink

Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday

Chipotle is offering all nurses a special offer on Tuesday, June 4: a buy-one-get-one-free deal for all entrees.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.

The deal is valid in all locations in the United States and Canada.

RELATED: KFC looking into plant-based chicken options

"We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle. "We're inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation."

Click here to find the location closest to you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodchipotledealsnurses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News