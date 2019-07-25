chipotle

Chipotle guacamole will be free for one day only

For those who rue the day Chipotle charged extra for guacamole, the popular chain is letting customers order the luxury item free of charge for one day only.

The fast Mexican food restaurant announced the free guacamole offer for Wednesday, July 31, or otherwise known as National Avocado Day.

The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced item when ordering through Chipotle's mobile app or website, the restaurant said.

The offer is limited to one free guacamole per entree, and offer is subject to availability.

Chipotle also said that the offer can be used for any entree that is redeemed as a Chipotle Rewards meal, meaning your burrito bowl with guac, for example, could be free but only if you've collected enough rewards credits.

You can get full details on the offer here.

Chipotle has been generous as of late. The restaurant used this year's NBA Finals to give away burritos every time the word "free" was announced during its broadcast.

And, of course, guacamole topping is already free at Chipotle, but only when you order the veggie burrito option.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodchipotlefree stuffavocadou.s. & world
CHIPOTLE
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday
Chipotle to give out free burritos during NBA finals
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News