Chinese eats: 3 new spots to try in Houston

Flaming Mongolian Grill
2310 Highway 6 S., Suite B, West Oaks
Photo: Flaming Mongolian Grill/Yelp
Flaming Mongolian Grill is an Asian fusion spot, serving Chinese and Mongolian fare.
Though it has premade combinations, the main concept at the new eatery is to build your own plate by selecting your starches, vegetables, proteins, seasonings and sauces from the ingredients bar. You then pass off your selections to be stir-fried. The menu also includes appetizers like spring rolls, edamame and crab rangoon, as well as soups like miso and egg drop.
Flaming Mongolian Grill currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Mahmuda A., who was the first to review the new spot on July 12, wrote, "Food was awesome. I have been to multiple other Mongolian restaurants and this one was the best in every aspect: yummy food, great hospitality and service, clean, clear instructions, lots of choices for ingredients and very nice people."
Flaming Mongolian Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Hunan's Restaurant
19724 Tomball Parkway, Chasewood Crossing
Photo: AA A./Yelp
Hunan's Restaurant specializes in Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines and has another location on Bellaire Boulevard.
Chinese dishes include the hot Sichuan chicken, Peking duck, General Tso's shrimp and orange beef. The restaurant also has a beer and wine list. (See the full menu here.)
Hunan's Restaurant is off to a promising start with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 22 reviews.
Yelper Barry B., who reviewed it on July 22, wrote, "Absolutely delicious! Service was awesome with great atmosphere; now my go-to Chinese restaurant."
Lucy K. noted, "General Tso's was really good. Chicken was tender and flavorful. The pepper steak was also amazing."
Hunan's Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Gangnam Style Restaurant
9330 Bellaire Blvd., Chinatown
Photo: John L./Yelp
Gangnam Style Restaurant serves up traditional Chinese food, including dishes like the summer chestnut chicken, braised duck with bamboo shoots, shredded pork with garlic sauce, green pepper beef with black bean sauce and the fish pot with lamb and vegetables.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews, Gangnam Style Restaurant has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Brent L., who visited on July 2, wrote, "All I can say is wow! I got to try hog's ear, braised pork, pork ribs, barbecue chicken, a tofu appetizer, the spicy perch, a lamb dish, a seaweed appetizer and chicken feet. All of the food was very good, and it's a nice, clean restaurant.
Connie R. wrote, "Nice place! Great service, which can be hard to find in Chinatown. Their spicy dishes weren't too spicy, but left a pleasant tingle. My favorite was the chili sour potato, which got better the more you ate it."
Gangnam Style Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)