Ice cream fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 907 Westheimer Road in Montrose, the fresh arrival is called Chills 360. The Dallas chain has several other locations across Texas.
The new spot, decorated with a giant mural of a unicorn and rainbows, creates custom rolled ice cream creations. You can make your own or order a pre-made item off the menu, including the Monkey Business (banana and Nutella), the Hangover (coffee and Kit Kat) and the Pinky Promise (strawberry and graham crackers).
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Chills 360 has already made a good impression.
Marcela F., who was the first to review the new spot on Aug. 4, said, "Very good! My first experience with rolled ice cream and it was very interesting watching them make your ice cream from scratch. The owners were there and were super nice and took their time really building and decorating your ice cream. It also had easy parking."
Yelper Diana S. added, "Delicious ice cream! This is the first time I've ever tried rolled ice cream and it won't be my last! The ice cream is made on the spot and the process is a cool thing to watch. The ice cream itself is creamy and rich."
Head on over to check it out: Chills 360 is open from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 1 p.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Chills 360 makes Montrose debut, with rolled ice cream and more
