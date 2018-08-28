Chill out with the top 4 spots for shaved ice in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice outlets in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Treats of Mexico
Photo: Treats of Mexico/Yelp
Topping the list is Treats of Mexico. Located at 724 Telephone Road in Eastwood, the candy store and dessert spot is the highest rated shaved ice shop in Houston, boasting five stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.
It offers shaved ice flavors like strawberry, cantaloupe, tamarind, Chamoy, coconut, watermelon, pineapple, lime and cucumber. It also has ice cream, including ice cream stuffed in a concha (a type of Mexican pastry).
Yelper Ashley G. wrote, "The ice cream and shaved ice is handmade at the location. The owners are wonderful people that actually work in the store. They're most known for their concha ice cream, but it's best to go early as they do run out of conchas since they buy those from a bakery."
2. Gogo Ice
Photo: Geno C./Yelp
Next up is Chinatown's Gogo Ice, situated at 9188 Bellaire Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score shaved ice, juice, smoothies and bubble tea has proven to be a local favorite.
It serves a shaved ice plate, which you can add up to four toppings to, including fresh fruit.
Yelp reviewer John C. said, "Best fruit drinks in Houston because they use real fruit. Try avocado in your drink. Believe it or not, avocado adds to the flavor. Creamy. Delicious. Love the shaved ice desserts. Quick service, nice people and great prices."
3. Friohana
Photo: Ling C./Yelp
Friohana, located at 103 Sabine St. in Buffalo Bayou Park, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck, which offers shaved ice and more, 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews.
The food truck serves Hawaiian-style shaved ice. It carries seasonal flavors like strawberry-basil, mango-strawberry, green apple, mojito grape and honeydew, as well as year-round flavors like root beer, dreamsicle, lemon lime, cherry, blue raspberry and more. (See the full list of flavors here.)
Keep up with the truck's whereabouts on its website.
Rosy P. wrote, "Without doubt the best shaved ice in Houston! We went in search of the perfect snow cone and we found it! I got a mango and blue bubblegum flavored shaved ice in a cute small flower cup."
4. SnoBall Hut
Photo: Aliza S./Yelp
Finally, over in Clear Lake, check out SnoBall Hut, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find the frozen treat spot, which also offers popcorn, desserts and more, at 16701 El Camino Real, Suite 140.
If you're on the hunt for shaved ice, you'll find flavors like birthday cake, butterscotch, horchata, praline, marshmallow, vanilla, margarita and many more. It also offers specialty flavors, such as tres leches, pumpkin pie, creamed coffee, caramel apple pecan and chocolate cherry cola. Top off your treat with hot fudge, Skittles, fresh lime or Chamoy. (See the full list of options here.)
Yelper Ira A. said, "The shaved ice is smooth, just like I like it. The flavor choices are outrageously huge. The syrup is sweet and tastes great. You will not be disappointed. The portion size for the price is great as well."