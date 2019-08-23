Food & Drink

#ChickenWars: Whataburger weighs in on who really has the best chicken sandwich

There's a beef brewing between fast food restaurants on social media over who has the best chicken sandwich. It has been dubbed the #ChickenWars.

Whataburger joined in on the argument Thursday over which fast food restaurant offers the best chicken sandwich.

They made sure to remind everyone that Texans know the "best chicken sandwich of all time" is none other than the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.



Last week, Popeyes released their first chicken sandwich nationwide.



The Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as "the original."


Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question, "...y'all good?"


The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention.

Twitter users joined in the fray, sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.

Then, Wendy's couldn't resist and got in the mix, tweeting "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich."


Popeyes replied, "Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y'all looking thirsty."


Wendy's did not let them get away with that, tweeting "lol, guess that means the food's as dry as the jokes."


Church's Chicken, meanwhile, said the case is closed when it comes to the #ChickenWars.


Zaxby's ears were burning when they heard people were talking about chicken sandwiches.


Not to be left out of the party, Shake Shack intervened: "If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef ), you know where to find us."


IHOP even tweeted about its chicken sandwich, "We have new Buffalo Crispy Chicken with @FranksRedHot, and FRANKly, it's pretty great!"


In a way to bring peace to the poultry pandemonium, Yelp tweeted they "have enough love in our hearts for all the chicken sandwiches."


Social media has become an important part of restaurants' marketing strategies over the past decade. A 2013 Cornell University study said 59 percent of chain restaurants and 79 percent of independent restaurants use social media (and that was six years ago).

In 2018, Forbes featured the rise of Wendy's social media success.

At Advertising Week in New York...the packed room posed a question to Kurt Kane, chief concept and marketing officer at Wendy's. How many approvals does the Wendy's social media team need before it posts a tweet? Kane's answer: zero.


"We want to be likable and sassy. We don't want to be seen as sarcastic and rude," Kane said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodsocial mediachick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldtwitterchickenwendy's
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father joins search for daughter's accused attacker
Teen charged with murder in deadly Richmond park shooting
Travis Scott kicks off Netflix doc with Houston pop-up
KIPP co-founder calls his firing a 'cruel betrayal'
10 school threats in Houston in just one week
Richwood baby flown to Houston hospital after near drowning
Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf Friday morning
Show More
Bond denied for prominent attorney on federal crime charges
$50M grant awarded to University of Houston by anonymous donor
15-year-old boy missing for 3 days in north Houston
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
RG3's mansion on Lake Conroe has a waterfall and movie theater
More TOP STORIES News