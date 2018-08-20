FOOD & DRINK

Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness, if you dare

EMBED </>More Videos

James Coney Island selling chicken fried hot dog

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Forget about the regular ol' American hot dog. That's so passe. How about a chicken fried dog? It's all the rage at James Coney Island. Well, at least if you listen to the reviews from those who have taken the leap of faith.

Just when you thought you've seen it all when it comes to hot dogs, Houston's James Coney Island debuts a creation only Texans can truly appreciate - the chicken fried dog.

Inspired by a chicken fried dog sold at Texas A&M's Kyle Field, it's breaded, deep-fried, and covered with a thick layer of gravy. James Coney Island reports that many still eat it with their hands, but some do opt to tackle it with a knife and fork.

We would never do that with a traditional hot dog. However you want to eat it is up to you, but for less than four bucks, we just might give this new version of the hot dog a try.

Of course, James Coney Island will still carry its many popular varieties of the hot dog you've come to know and love.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restauranthot dogsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best gluten-free eateries in Houston
Z on 23 Rooftop Lounge debuts at Le Méridien downtown
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Fusion Eats brings specialty tacos, salads and more to the Greenway area
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Woman opened fire at warehouse, killing manager
84-year-old man dies after being shot during walk in Baytown
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on worker
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Toddler stabbed to death by father in N. Texas, police say
Student gets suspended for recording school fight
Show More
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Colorado father may have strangled his family
Simone Biles sweeps US gymnastics championships
RESCUED: 21 people stranded on small boat near Texas City
More News