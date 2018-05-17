FOOD & DRINK

Chicken-focused Pho Ga Dong Nai debuts in Asiatown

Pho Ga Dong Nai debuts in Asiatown (KTRK)

By Hoodline
If you're craving a savory bowl of chicken and noodle goodness, this recent opening is need-to-know. Called Pho Ga Dong Nai, the new addition is located at 11528 Bellaire Blvd. in Asiatown. Owned by the same family responsible for the popular Cajun Kitchen eatery, it specializes in chicken pho and uses highly filtered water to make its broth.

"We source our chicken from a Vietnamese-owned chicken farm out of Austin," Cajun Kitchen owner John Nguyen told Eater. "The chicken is free-range and their diet is all organic without any antibiotics or growth hormones."

On the menu are plenty of other pho options, such as rare steak, well-done flank steak, and beef tendon, all with sides of bean sprouts, basil leaves, jalapenos and lime. The soups are priced at only $7.95 for a large.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

"Unquestionably, the free-range chicken used here is top-notch, very different compared to factory chicken," said Yelper Michael S., adding, "The sauce used in the dry rice noodle is well balanced, not too sweet, works well with the herbs and peanuts."

And Andy C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 6, said, "Normally when choosing which soup to cure my hangover I hit a dilemma. Do I want chicken pho or beef pho? This question is important because previously there were no pho spots in Houston that did them both well. Now that has changed. This restaurant actually does both very very well."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pho Ga Dong Nai is open from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

