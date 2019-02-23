Chicken and Waffles cereal is here, for a limited time

Though National Cereal Day is not until March, Post is already celebrating with two new, somewhat unusual varieties.The first is Honey Bunches of Oats Chicken & Waffles. The second is Honey Bunches of Oats Maple Bacon Donuts.Intrigued?Here's what Post has to say about its newest creations:"Honey Brunches of Oats Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon Donuts do not contain meat, but they do deliver the delicious taste of chicken and bacon, blended with sweet maple and honey."The cereals will be available in very limited quantities at Walmart.National Cereal Day is March 7.