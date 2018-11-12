FOOD & DRINK

Chicken and waffles are now being sold at KFC

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicken and waffles is now being sold at a fast food restaurant!

Chicken and waffles have finally made their way to KFC.

The popular combination comprises of extra crispy fried chicken tossed in with thick Belgian waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

Customers can order chicken and waffles several different ways.

For $5.49, you can get one breast fillet, two-piece thigh and drum, or three-piece tenders with one waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

The Big Basket Meal is $7.99, which includes two waffles and two servings of syrup, with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders.

You can also get it in sandwich form for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $7.99, which comes with potato wedges and a soft drink.

Both are on sale for a limited time.

Did someone say food?!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchickenwaffleskfcu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Clear Lake gets a new sushi bar: Akashi
Vinny's brings pizza and more to Downtown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week
Police serve warrant at office of prominent attorney Jared Woodfill
Family returns to lake where father of 3 found dead
Woman in Mustang slams into Washington Avenue bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Astros slugger spotted at Starbucks following knee surgery
'Be Someone' sign immortalized in museum train exhibit
Show More
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Mandatory water restrictions begin today for Galveston
Lawmaker files bill to end Daylight Saving Time in Texas
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
George Lopez faces battery charge over 'MAGA' confrontation
More News