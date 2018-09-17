CHICK-FIL-A

Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help North Carolina evacuees during Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to help Florence evacuees in Garner

GARNER, North Carolina --
A North Carolina Chick-fil-A restaurant decided to open their doors and hearts on Sunday after Hurricane Florence lashed the Carolinas.

Donovan and Nikki Carless had been watching the storm unfold on television.

And like so many others, they kept asking themselves one question: "What can we do to help?"

So the restaurant owners decided to chip in the best way they could: with some food.

Donovan reached out to his team with the idea and found them all very excited to come in and get to work.

They coordinated with the Red Cross -- and 500 sandwiches and 1,200 nuggets later, evacuees at three different shelters were provided with some hot, free and delicious food.

The Carlesses delivered the 1,200 nuggets themselves to the shelter at the former Kmart store in Garner, North Carolina.
