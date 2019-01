EMBED >More News Videos Why get your significant other a teddy bear, when you can send them a six-foot fluffy green alien?

Move over chocolate, Chick-fil-A knows the only way into anyone's heart is through chicken.As part of their Valentine's promotion, the fast-food chain is offering heart-shaped trays of 30-count chicken nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis.The offer started on Monday, Jan. 21.You'll have to check your local Chick-fil-A for availability.