FREE FOOD

Chick-fil-A delivering up to 200,000 free sandwiches to launch new DoorDash service

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts (KTRK)

Your Chick-fil-A hunger will now be fulfilled at your doorstep.

The popular fast-food restaurant announced its exclusive partnership with mobile delivery service DoorDash, and to mark its launch, Chick-fil-A is giving away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches for the next week.

Customers can redeem the free sandwich promotion using the code "CFADELIVERY" daily after 10:30 a.m. wherever you're ordering.

There are terms of the giveaway. The order must be made through the DoorDash app (App Store or Google Play store) or website with a $5 minimum order from a participating Chick-fil-A location within a 10-minute radius of delivery destination.

A list of participating locations can be found once you make an order on the app.

The promotion expires on Nov. 20, and of course, the service is unavailable on Sundays.

RELATED STORIES
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
EMBED More News Videos

Chick-fil-A lovers are sharing all the hacks to the restaurant chain's secret menu.

Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays

Make your own Chick-Fil-A nuggets and sauce with this copycat recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-ameal deliverydelivery servicefree foodfree stuffu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE FOOD
How to order free pizza for your long voting line
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
New bar The Rustic now open in Downtown
Banh Appetit brings Vietnamese fare to Westchase
5 top options for low-priced Latin American food in Houston
Houston's 3 best spots to score ramen on the cheap
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
18-year-old shot to death identified as Lamar HS student
River Oaks community reacts after shooting death of teen
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies near campus
Snow at IAH today is earliest in Houston's recorded history
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in prom photo
Woman sexually assaulted by man in white cargo van
Masked suspect holds 10 McDonald's employees at gunpoint
Show More
6-year-old girl takes fist steps after being hit by stray bullet
Police charge man with series of violent robberies in Chinatown
Curse-filled rant directed at Confederate monument protesters
Hair clinic tests stem cell therapy to help with thinning
Driver cited after large spools roll off truck on East Freeway
More News