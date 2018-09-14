HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Stadium concessions have come a long way. Houston sports fans can now "Eat More Chikin" at BBVA Compass Stadium.
For the first time, the popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A will be offered at the stadium concessions.
Starting this Saturday at the Houston Dynamo match against Portland Timbers, the Chick-fil-A portable stand will have their popular chicken and spicy chicken sandwiches, along with waffle chips and chocolate chunk cookies.
The concession stand will be located outside section 137.
Chick-fil-A will be available at all stadium events, including Texas Southern University football games and international soccer matches.
Kickoff for Saturday's Dynamo-Timbers match is set for 7:30 p.m. CDT, with tickets starting at just $24. Fans may purchase tickets online at HoustonDynamo.com, by phone at 713-276-GOAL (713-276-4625) and at the stadium box office.