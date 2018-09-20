Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish opens in Westchase

A new spot to score fried chicken and seafood has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 12303 Westheimer Road in Westchase, the fresh addition is called Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish.
The menu offers several dinner options, including fried chicken, jumbo wings, chicken tenders, liver, gizzards and seafood (catfish, perch and tilapia). All dinners are served with a drink, bread and french fries. Hush puppies, breaded okra and Chicago-style mild sauce are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)
Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Mika C., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "We are from Chicago and we always crave our hometown food. We were pleasantly surprised when we found out about this spot! We had wings, fries, tilapia and mild sauce! Nothing like good food and mild sauce."
Yelper Jim W. noted, "The wait was 30 minutes. While the sign at the register says 20 minutes, it took longer and was not worth the wait. The chicken was OK, nothing outstanding. On the positive side, the staff was very nice and it is clear that they are trying."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
