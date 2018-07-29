Chef's new restaurant offers 'pay what you can' experience

A chef in Madison, Wisconsin is serving customers a new type of experience when they dine-in at one of his restaurants.Dave Heide's third and newest restaurant will be a "pay what you can" experience.He says he wants to give customers quality meals, regardless of what they can afford."Hey, you've got all these people who are looking for something like they can really feel like they fit in at, and you've got this huge shortage in the restaurant industry. What if we could pair those two up?" Heide said.He takes unused or wasted food from grocery stores each day and turns them into delicious meals.