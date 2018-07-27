Cheesesteaks in Houston: 3 new spots to try

Texadelphia
3407 Montrose Blvd., Suite A8, Montrose
Photo: Howard T./Yelp
Texadelphia now has a new location in the Montrose neighborhood. The fast-casual chain was founded by a Philadelphia native in Austin and has expanded across Texas.
On the menu, you'll see cheesesteak options like the Founder's Favorite (beef, grilled onions, mozzarella, mushrooms, jalepenos and mustard blend), the Left Coast (chicken, grilled onions, mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce and tomato) and the Pizza Steak (beef, mozzarella, pepperoni, grilled onions and house marinara). You can also build your own sandwich.
Besides cheeseteaks, it has appetizers, salads, burgers and wraps. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Texadelphia, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Arturo P., who reviewed it on July 26, wrote, "Not only does the restaurant meet all of my expectations, but I found a place where my son loves the food too! I also had the pleasure of meeting the bar staff! Talked about craft beer ... and tasted their amazing food!"
Yelper Arjin D. added, "This is an awesome business with great management. ... Great atmosphere and great food for a casual night."
Texadelphia is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.
Pappa Geno's
515 Westheimer Road, Suite F, Montrose
Photo: Ana N./Yelp
Pappa Geno's offers hoagies, chicken sandwiches and burgers, in addition to cheesesteaks, and has five other outposts in the Houston area.
Among its cheesesteak options, you'll see the classic Philly topped with grilled onions and Cheez Whiz; the Pappa Geno's with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, grilled onions and mayo; and the Texas Philly melt with grilled onions, mayo and melted cheese on Texas toast.
If you're looking to have the ultimate Pappa Geno's experience, go for the Fat Philly, with seasoned steak, grilled onions, white American cheese, two chicken strips, three mozzarella cheese sticks, french fries, Cheez Whiz and gravy. (See the full menu here.)
The eatery is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews.
Theresa M., who reviewed it on June 7, said, "I was shocked at how good this little fast-food place is! You'd think you were in Philly with these cheesesteaks. Mine had hot oil peppers that had an intense but delicious kick. Service was fast and nice."
Yelper Kevin L. wrote, "Some of the best cheesesteaks I've ever had. There seems to be a stereotype about eating cheesesteaks only when you're drunk, but, being sober, they're really good! Meat is of excellent quality and the bread is nice and crunchy on the outside with a soft squish in the middle."
Pappa Geno's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Truck Yard
2118 Lamar St., Suite 150, EaDo
Photo: Deena A./Yelp
Truck Yard is an outdoor venue where two or three different food trucks gather daily to serve up a variety of dishes. Each night is a little bit different, thanks to a rotating list of mobile eateries. (You can check out the schedule here.)
Aside from food trucks though, the venue itself serves a limited menu, which includes cheesesteaks. You choose either the cheesesteak (one protein, one cheese and all the veggies), the Monster Truck (two proteins, one cheese and all the veggies) or the Big Buddha (all proteins, all cheeses and all the veggies). The proteins include steak, chicken and wagyu; cheeses options are Cheez Whiz, American and provolone; and veggies include onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and jalapenos. (See the menu here.)
Truck Yard has proven popular with four stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper David C., who visited the venue on July 18, wrote, "Truck Yard is the place to be in Houston lately! Ever since the opening, this place has been packed and full of hype. From the moment you step through the big metal shipping container entrance and see the sign, you know that this place is an adult playground!"
Candace F. noted, "I got a regular cheesesteak with all the veggies and it was delicious! Surprisingly, we were able to snag a table inside as well and the entire experience was enjoyable. The staff inside the restaurant portion was nice, as well as the staff in the bar."
Truck Yard is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.