Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries

Sai Bhog
5626 Hillcroft St.
PHOTO: ARUNA K./YELP
Sai Bhog is an Indian and vegetarian restaurant that offers a buffet option for lunch.
Its menu includes dishes like samosas, fried rice, raj kachori (a savory snack), masala dosa, paruppu usili (a bean-based Tamil dish) and mutter paneer (a creamy vegetarian dish), among others. (See the full menu here.)
Sai Bhog's current Yelp rating of five stars out of seven reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Aruna K., who reviewed the restaurant on July 7, wrote, "The food seemed homemade and, therefore, was very tasty. The hosts, a husband and wife couple, made us feel like guests in a house rather than customers. It seemed like they took care to use minimum oil and concentrate on flavors."
Sai Bhog is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Matcha Cafe Maiko
6650 Corporate Drive, Suite E
Photo: Kacy M./Yelp
Matcha Cafe Maiko is a spot to score matcha-flavored sweet treats, including ice cream, floats, parfaits and more. The Japanese-inspired cafe has its flagship location in Honolulu, along with outposts in Las Vegas and Tokyo.
On the matcha-dominated menu, you'll see offerings like matcha shaved ice with adzuki beans, shiratama and matcha ice cream on top; soft matcha ice cream in a waffle cone; and the Maiko Special parfait (with matcha cream, matcha chiffon cake, chestnuts and shiratama mochi). Frappes, lattes and floats are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Matcha Cafe Maiko, which currently holds four stars out of 97 reviews on the site.
Chris W., who reviewed it on July 18, said, "The ice cream is very good -- the matcha bitterness is restrained and won't be a turnoff for first-timers, but the creamy, pure vanilla is sure to please anyone. The corn flake topping was a nice addition for crunchiness, and the mochi, chestnut and (gorgeous!) chiffon cake layer worked very well in the context of the parfait."
Yelper Mai Thao N. added, "Great variety of matcha drinks and ice cream. The ice cream is very creamy and not too sweet. The mochi balls on the ice cream do add extra flavor and make it so much more fun to enjoy."
Matcha Cafe Maiko is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Gangnam Style Restaurant
9330 Bellaire Blvd.
Photo: Derrick C./Yelp
Gangnam Style Restaurant serves up traditional Chinese food, including dishes like the summer chestnut chicken, braised duck with bamboo shoots, shredded pork with garlic sauce, green pepper beef with black bean sauce and the fish pot with lamb and vegetables.
Gangnam Style Restaurant currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Brent L., who visited on July 2, wrote, "All I can say is wow! I got to try hog's ear, braised pork, pork ribs, barbecue chicken, a tofu appetizer, the spicy perch, a lamb dish, a seaweed appetizer and chicken feet. All of the food was very good, and it's a nice, clean restaurant.
Connie R. wrote, "Nice place! Great service, which can be hard to find in Chinatown. Their spicy dishes weren't too spicy, but left a pleasant tingle. My favorite was the chili sour potato, which got better the more you ate it."
Gangnam Style Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)