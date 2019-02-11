FOOD & DRINK

Check out these 3 new Memorial Park businesses

Tough Mudder Bootcamp. | Photo: Craig M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Memorial Park? From a fitness center to a gastropub, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open in this part of Houston.

Tough Mudder Bootcamp


1901 Taylor St.
Photo: tough mudder bootcamp/Yelp

Tough Mudder Bootcamp is a gym and boot camp.

The fitness center offers classes daily to provide the "best all-around experience for making your fitness goals a reality," according to its website. The facility has dumbbells, kettlebells, monkey bars, assault bikes, sandbags and certified trainers/coaches. There are three different membership packages that can be purchased.

Yelp users are excited about Tough Mudder Bootcamp, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Chasity M., who reviewed it on Feb. 3, wrote, "My first class was challenging and fun and the instructor was great. That was my deciding factor to join. I have taken other instructors classes there and they are just as amazing. ... The workouts are different every time, which is a great and you'll never get bored, but the staff makes it even better."

Yelper Craig M. wrote, "Have been to a couple of their workouts so far and they are great. Very clean facility and the staff is very friendly and outgoing. ... I will definitely be back and have already joined."

Tough Mudder Bootcamp is open from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on weekends.

FitFresh Juice Bar And Cafe


195 Yale St., Suite 400
Photo: diane k./Yelp

FitFresh Juice Bar And Cafe is a spot to score coffee and tea and juice and smoothies.

Located inside a gym, FitFresh serves pre- and post-workout drinks that pack energy and replenish the body. There is also a food menu with light meals and it sells vitamins.

The new spot is off to an uneven start with Yelpers, but it's still early days.

Yelper Anthony K., who reviewed it on Feb. 5, wrote, "No big plus, no big minus. This is a typical juice bar in a typical gym. I do like how unlike a normal juice bar they have a limited breakfast and lunch option."

Diane K. noted, "Nice selection of juices, and even hot foods as well as bagels, oats, yogurt, and egg sandwiches for breakfast. Hhot sandwiches and wraps for lunch and light dinner and many kinds of supplements."

FitFresh Juice Bar And Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.

B.B. Lemon


1809 Washington Ave.
Photo: b.b. lemon/Yelp

B.B. Lemon is a gastropub and New American spot.

Menu standouts include the Blue Crab Beignets, hog wings, bacon cheeseburger and the pork schnitzel. As for the drink menu, there are cocktails, wine and craft, domestic and import beer. (Click here to view the menus.)

B.B. Lemon currently holds four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Irene S., who reviewed B.B. Lemon on Jan. 28, wrote, "We ordered the $10 burger and $4 onion rings. It was a good sized patty and my friend thought it was the best he's had. Clearly the meat came from across the street and was cooked as he desired. I had the pork schnitzel, which was huge, but I ate every bite."

Karen M. noted, "This place exudes character, from the seasoned popcorn to start, the "sawlt" and "peppa" shakers, and the Lemonhead sour candies that come with your bill. The blue crab beignets were a unique treat, and the French onion soup was delicious and authentic."

B.B. Lemon is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
