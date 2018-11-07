Check out the newest businesses to launch in Houston

First Watch
9778 Katy Freeway, Suite 600, Spring Branch West
Photo: Darshan J./Yelp
First Watch is a cafe chain that serves breakfast and brunch.
The fast-growing nationwide chain is known for its bright decor, strong coffee and seasonal menu. Recent menu items include a truffle-roasted mushroom frittata, butternut squash bisque and pumpkin pancakes.
Or check out the A.M. Superfoods Bowl with coconut milk chia seed pudding and fresh bananas, berries, blackberry preserves and housemade granola. The restaurant also features omelets, French toast, salads and sandwiches.
Arrive early and start your day with complimentary newspapers and Wi-Fi.
With three reviews on Yelp thus far, First Watch is off to an uneven start, but it's still early days.
Ki L., who was the first to review it on October 14, wrote, "A nice touch before even entering was one of their staff member opening the door and greeting me. Their waiters and waitresses are very attentive. I ordered their Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with coffee. It was light and refreshing without the usual heavy feeling afterwards. ... The atmosphere was nice and cheerful."
Aly C. said, "I had the chorizo pepper omelet without avocado. I was expecting better flavor. I didn't see or taste much chorizo. It comes with toast and mixed greens. The toast seams like a filler because the omelet is not full of ingredients or large."
Head over and check it out: First Watch is open daily from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Ratchet Hatchet Houston
524 Waugh Drive, Monstrose
Photo: Ratchet Hatchet Houston/Yelp
Ratchet Hatchet Houston is a new axe throwing spot.
The axe throwing range has 10 lanes, which you can rent for 90 minutes with up to four people. Be sure to wear closed-toed shoes
The new business is off to a good start with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Jeffrey R., who was the first to review it on October 27, said, "This was my first time throwing axes and can say that it won't be my last. We had a good time learning to throw and listening to some good music - the place had a great vibe to it. Staff was friendly and gave us a some throwing tips. If you're in the mood to try something fun and different on a Saturday night, check this place out."
Kim H. noted, "This is such a great place to go to when you get bored of the bar scene. Throwing axes is fun and therapeutic at the same time. And the owner is great! He'll have you throwing axes like a pro in no time."
Interested in trying your hand at hatchet throwing? It's open from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 3-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday and Tuesday.)
Akashi
5440 El Dorado Blvd., Suite 1800, Clear Lake
Photo: Chris T./Yelp
Akashi is a sushi bar that also serves Japanese and Chinese dishes.
On the menu, expect to find sushi like the Rock & Roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce; the Caterpillar with eel, avocado, sesame seeds and unagi sauce; and the Crazy with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, soy paper eel sauce and spicy mayo. Other dishes include the Mongolian Triple Delight with chicken, shrimp, beef and scallions and the Kung Pao Triple with sauteed chicken, shrimp and beef topped with hot peppers and peanuts in a special house sauce.
The new sushi bar is off to a solid start with a 3.5-star rating out of 15 reviews.
Savannah S., who was among the first to review it on October 19, wrote, "Awesome place, great food, great atmosphere! Wide selection of sushi! They also have great Japanese and Chinese dishes. The menu is extensive and hard to choose from with all the different items on it!"
Dawn R. noted, "Food was good, but service is lacking, probably because it just opened. Clearly the place didn't expect the volume. The venue is modern and nice, so hoping opening adjustments will correct themselves."
The new spot has yet to post its hours online, but is open for both lunch and dinner.