Check out the 5 top spots in Houston's Memorial neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Memorial, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Taste Of Texas
Photo: taste of texas/Yelp
Topping the list is steakhouse and wine bar Taste of Texas. Located at 10505 Katy Freeway, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,301 reviews on Yelp.
This Houston institution opened its doors in 1977. The steakhouse serves 100 percent certified Angus beef, and every order of steak also comes with a trip to the salad bar. Non-beef options on the menu include pecan-crusted chicken breast stuffed with spinach and artichokes, steamed lobster tail or jalapeno-stuffed shrimp. Servers can also recommend a drink from the extensive wine list. (See the full menu here.)
If you are in the mood to try it, get there early or be prepared to wait--this popular spot does not take reservations.
Yelper Luna Q. wrote, "If I could write a review with one word, it would be: perfect. My first time going, I was told to try the salad bar. I didn't realize my meat was going to be the size of my face. But I did get salad and I couldn't help it to try a little of everything."
2. Izakaya Wa
Photo: r k./Yelp
Next up is sushi bar and izakaya Izakaya Wa, which offers tapas and more, situated at 12665 Memorial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 700 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
This restaurant serves authentic Japanese fare, such as sushi, rice, noodles and grilled skewers. On the menu, look for starters like asparagus wrapped with bacon or seaweed salad. For the main course, popular options include the crunchy shrimp hand roll, seared sashimi or beef udon. (Here's the full menu.) If the weather is nice, diners can bring their dogs to the patio.
"Can't tell you how much I love this place," wrote Maggi W. "My only wish is that it was closer to me. Izakaya Wa is hands down the best spot to get Japanese grilled skewers. I recommend the tontoro (pork belly) and yakitori (chicken). But honestly, they are all delicious."
3. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Photo: eddie v's prime seafood/Yelp
Steakhouse and lounge Eddie V's Prime Seafood, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12848 Queensbury Lane, 4.5 stars out of 434 reviews.
This franchise has locations all over the country. Popular menu items include Chilean sea bass, Texas redfish and the swordfish steak, which is broiled and finished with avocado, pink grapefruit, cilantro and red chile. For dessert, there's a long list of pastries, such as bananas foster butter cake and hot apple cobbler, that are baked daily in house. (See the entire menu here.)
Paloma E., who reviewed it on Dec. 16, said, "This might be my all time favorite restaurant. Everyone always talks about the crab cake, but it seriously is that good. I could come here and just eat that, but that would be selling myself short. I've had the ahi tuna, sole and the redfish. All are great!"
4. Pokii Eatery
Photo: Pokii eatery/Yelp
Pokii Eatery, a Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 331 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12153 Katy Freeway to see for yourself.
On its website, Pokii Eatery describes the menu as "sushi in a bowl with your favorite ingredients." Diners first choose a base (usually rice or salad), a protein (tuna, salmon, octopus, scallop or shrimp tempura) and then add flavors and toppings. There are also signature-style options for the indecisive. (View the menu here.)
"I absolutely love Pokii Eatery," wrote Yelper Kristin H. "And I'll be 100 percent honest and say that I come here at least once a week to save myself from cooking and because it's just that good. The fish and toppings are always fresh and I love that they aren't afraid to try out new toppings here and there."
5. Caliente
Photo: courtney d./Yelp
FInally, check out Caliente, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 315 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Tex-Mex and Mexican spot at 790 W. Sam Houston Parkway, Suite 112.
This spot offers traditional Mexican fare like quesadillas, enchiladas, tacos and fajitas. Nearly all the ingredients are sourced from Texas and everything is made in house. If you dare, try the extremely hot diablo shrimp, which is sauteed in a chipotle-infused butter served with black beans and cilantro rice. The menu also includes vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Here's the full menu.)
"This was such a treat," wrote Yelper Briahana M. "Great Tex- Mex food with a really cute atmosphere--nice for a quick lunch date. ... The flank steak was tender and well seasoned on top of cilantro rice, with a side of refried beans."