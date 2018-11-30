Check out the 5 freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Krab Queenz Seafood
10852 Westheimer Road, Briarforest
Photo: Krab Queenz Seafood/Yelp
Krab Queenz Seafood is a bar and Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood, daiquiris and more.
The menu offers fried and boiled seafood plates, including the Seafood Platter with fried catfish and gulf shrimp on a bed of fries with toasted garlic bread; the Just Crabs with two snow crabs, one corn, an egg, sausage and potatoes; and the Seafood and Waffles with waffles and choice of fried shrimp, fried fish or fried lobster. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out 41 reviews, Krab Queenz Seafood is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Autumn M., who reviewed it on Nov. 26, wrote, "Krab Queenz by far exceeded my expectations! I was only in town for a day and after all the buzz decided to give them a try. I was utterly shocked by how good their fried catfish and shrimp with their creole sauce was."
Adaeze O. noted, "The food was meh. Did not meet my expectations. The price was too high for the quality of food. The pictures definitely tell a story and is not lived up to."
Krab Queenz Seafood is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and noon-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday and Thursday.)
BurgerIM
3520 S. Shepherd Drive, Upper Kirby
Photo: BurgerIM/Yelp
BurgerIM is a traditional American spot, offering burgers and sandwiches. Its the first Houston outpost for the national chain, though more locations are already planned for the city.
The burger spot offers small three ounce patties, which are served on burgers that come in twos or threes. You can build each burger to your liking, with meats that include dry aged beef, chicken, chorizo, salmon and more. Finish your burgers off with sauces and toppings, such as chipotle mayo, garlic aioli, barbecue sauce, grilled onions, avocado or a sunny side up egg. Sides include fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings. (See the menu here.)
With 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, BurgerIM is off to a solid start.
Shannon P., who reviewed it on Nov. 19, said, "At first glance, the menu is a lot to take in, but only because you have so many options for customization. I'm a vegetarian, so I was very pleased when the cashier told me I can have the Falafel burger and the Veggie burger."
Ron K. added, "Taste was great. However, there was a tiny piece of plastic. Staff apologized! Manager/owner apologized and handled the bill."
BurgerIM is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Indianola
1201 St. Emanuel St., EaDo
Photo: Gina N./Yelp
Indianola is an upscale New American spot that serves small plates, plus large shareable plates.
On the menu, expect to find dishes like the wood grilled half chicken with Spanish rice, black olives, fresno chiles, peas, lemon and achiote; the pork steak with coconut, collard greens, chile, ginger, peanuts, pickled onion and cilantro; and the pan roasted lamb loin with English pea puree, gnocchi Parisian and snap peas.
Indianola currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Hope N., who reviewed it on Nov. 12, wrote, "This place is perfect for groups with its large, comfortable booths and sharing plates. The service was excellent and we especially enjoyed our waiter's recommendations. The ambiance is warm and modern, which isn't easy to accomplish."
Joseph D. noted, "Very enjoyable experience. Several small plates we had were very tasty. The small plate of carrots was real nice. The large plate of steak was very nice to share as well. "
Indianola is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Space City Pizza
435 El Dorado Blvd., Clear Lake
Photo: Nistosha C./Yelp
Space City Pizza is a spot to score pizza, chicken wings and sandwiches.
It offers Detroit-style pizza, including specialty pies like the Bee Sting with soppressata, Parmesan and hot honey; the Take-Off with blue cheese, chicken, banana peppers and onions; and the Smokehouse with brisket, onions and peppadew peppers. Sandwiches include meatballs subs, gyros and the chicken philly. It also offers a selection of halal options. (See the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Space City Pizza so far.
Holly F., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 18, said, "Two slices and a drink for $5.00. Yes please. Good location. Great service. The variety is appreciated and I'm interested in trying the Indian inspired pizzas."
And Alyjan D. wrote, "Came here for lunch the other day and had a Detroit-style pizza. By far the best pizza I've had in Houston. All the ingredients are fresh and everything (dough, sauce) is made in house -- it makes all the difference!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Space City Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
B.B. Lemon
1809 Washington Ave., Sixth Ward
Photo: B.B. Lemon/Yelp
B.B. Lemon is a gastropub and New American spot.
On the menu, expect to find dishes such as the Cajun chicken with mixed greens; the steak frites with prime sirloin and bearnaise butter; the fish & chips; pork schnitzel; and the chopped steak with au poivre and cottage fries. (See the full menu here.)
B.B. Lemon has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.
McKenzie P., who reviewed it on Nov. 10, wrote, "The wait is over, B.B Lemon is here! We made it in tonight for an early dinner. For starters, the Blue Crab Beignets were a no brainer! Fried to a fluffy perfection, we wanted more! For our entree, we ordered the bacon cheeseburger and the fried chicken sandwich. I liked the fried chicken sandwich better, but I'm putting no shade on the cheeseburger, it was still great!"
Teriaja S. added, "The manager was absurdly welcoming and accommodating. The food was delicious and the drinks were perfect. What else can I say? A great overall experience."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. B.B. Lemon is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.