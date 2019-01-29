FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 4 most popular spots in Independence Heights

Photo: Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food/Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Independence Heights, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue spot to a cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Independence Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Barbecue Inn



Photo: victoria m./Yelp

Topping the list is Barbecue Inn, a spot to score barbecue, seafood and comfort food. Located at 116 W. Crosstimbers St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp.

This Houston institution has been open more than 70 years. On the menu, expect seafood, fried chicken, barbecue plates and more. Look for the full barbecue dinner, (beef brisket, sliced pork, St. Louis-style ribs or one-half chicken), which is served with sauce, pickles, onions, baked beans and potato salad. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food



Photo: Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food/Yelp

Next up is soul food and Cajun/Creole spot Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, situated at 5204 Yale St. With four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This is the original location for this Houston-based chain. If you go Friday or Saturday, try something from the Manager's Specials section, like the shrimp and crawfish etouffee. Planning a Sunday visit? Order the Cajun chitterlings or savory turkey wings. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Flying Saucer Pie Company



Photo: maria w./Yelp

Bakery Flying Saucer Pie Company, which offers desserts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 436 W. Crosstimbers St., four stars out of 165 reviews.

This spot has been serving pies in Houston for more than 50 years. On the menu, you'll choose from fruit or cream pies. Try the fresh banana cream pie, traditional apple pie or the cheesecake pie with strawberry or cherry topping. (See the full menu here.)

4. Brother's Pizzeria



Photo: melissa c./Yelp

Then there's Brother's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more, which is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 134 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3820 N. Shepherd Drive to see for yourself.

This spot has three Houston-area locations. On the menu, expect subs, pasta and, of course, New York-style pizza. Try the Brothers special pizza, which includes pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, hamburger, Canadian bacon, green pepper and extra cheese. (Find the entire menu here.)
