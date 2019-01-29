Check out the 4 most popular spots in Independence Heights

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Independence Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Barbecue Inn
Photo: victoria m./Yelp
Topping the list is Barbecue Inn, a spot to score barbecue, seafood and comfort food. Located at 116 W. Crosstimbers St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp.
This Houston institution has been open more than 70 years. On the menu, expect seafood, fried chicken, barbecue plates and more. Look for the full barbecue dinner, (beef brisket, sliced pork, St. Louis-style ribs or one-half chicken), which is served with sauce, pickles, onions, baked beans and potato salad. (Check out the full menu here.)
2. Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food
Photo: Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food/Yelp
Next up is soul food and Cajun/Creole spot Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, situated at 5204 Yale St. With four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
This is the original location for this Houston-based chain. If you go Friday or Saturday, try something from the Manager's Specials section, like the shrimp and crawfish etouffee. Planning a Sunday visit? Order the Cajun chitterlings or savory turkey wings. (Check out the entire menu here.)
3. Flying Saucer Pie Company
Photo: maria w./Yelp
Bakery Flying Saucer Pie Company, which offers desserts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 436 W. Crosstimbers St., four stars out of 165 reviews.
This spot has been serving pies in Houston for more than 50 years. On the menu, you'll choose from fruit or cream pies. Try the fresh banana cream pie, traditional apple pie or the cheesecake pie with strawberry or cherry topping. (See the full menu here.)
4. Brother's Pizzeria
Photo: melissa c./Yelp
Then there's Brother's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more, which is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 134 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3820 N. Shepherd Drive to see for yourself.
This spot has three Houston-area locations. On the menu, expect subs, pasta and, of course, New York-style pizza. Try the Brothers special pizza, which includes pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, hamburger, Canadian bacon, green pepper and extra cheese. (Find the entire menu here.)