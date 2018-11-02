Check out one of Houston's best sandwich shops for National Sandwich Day

If you're looking for Houston's best sandwich, consider that National Sandwich Day is just around the corner. Every year, on November 3, sandwich lovers take a day to celebrate what happens when you put delicious things in between two slices of bread.
To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up Houston's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.
1. Las Tortas Perronas
Photo: Stephen S./Yelp
Topping the list is Las Tortas Perronas. Located at 1837 Bingle Road in Spring Branch, the Mexican spot, which offers sandwiches, smoothies and more, is the highest rated sandwich spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 357 reviews on Yelp.
It serves Mexican-style torta sandwiches, including the Nortena (two chorizo sausages, breaded skirt steak and melted cheese), the Perrona (ham, breaded skirt steak, pork leg and melted cheese) and the Hawaiana (ham, smoked pork chop, pineapple and melted cheese).
Doria H. wrote, "Came in today for some lunch and I ordered the guera torta. The service was very fast and friendly, but I decided to take my order to go. The torta was really delicious and the bread was the perfect consistency as well. The chicken complemented the avocados and the jalapenos."
2. Roostar Vietnamese Grill
Photo: Ronnie N./Yelp
Next up is Spring Branch's Roostar Vietnamese Grill, situated at 1411 Gessner Road, Suite I. With 4.5 stars out of 1,092 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and vegetarian spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
It serves a variety of banh mi sandwiches, which all come with jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, garlic aioli, soy sauce and cucumbers. Meat options include grilled pork, chopped ribeye, smoked salmon, fried egg and crispy tofu. You can add avocado, egg or pate. (See the full menu here.)
Jana A., who reviewed it on October 1, said, "Had the chicken banh mi sandwich. It was one of the best I've ever tasted. Crowded, but the line moves quickly and the food is served quickly."
3. Local Foods
Photo: Thomas C./Yelp
Upper Kirby's Local Foods, located at 2555 Kirby Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers salads, sandwiches and vegan fare, 4.5 stars out of 723 reviews.
Sandwich options include the roast beef with cheddar, curried cauliflower, kale, tomato and horseradish aioli; the smoked salmon with onion jam and cream cheese on a poppy seed bagel; and the turkey confit with brie cheese, arugula, cranberry jam and aioli. (See the menu here.)
Jasmine T. said, " I love this place. One of my favorite spots in Houston. I always order the crunchy chicken sandwich with house chips and kale. It is delicious! Service is quick and the staff are very friendly whenever I come in."
4. Peli Peli Kitchen
Photo: Vicky L./Yelp
Peli Peli Kitchen, a South African and New American spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 542 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9090 Katy Freeway, Suite 140, to see for yourself.
The menu offers sandwiches such as the Huguenot Porkbelly (hickory-smoked pork belly with crispy onions, peppadews and cilantro), the South African Fajitas (with coriander-seasoned fajita beef, house spread, fried onions, peppadews and cilantro) and the fried fish (with house spread, crispy onions, peppadews and cilantro).
Janice K., who reviewed it on October 20, said, "Wow! We didn't know what to expect, but the food was so delicious! We are definitely going back. The restaurant is casual, but the interior decor was very unique and fun. We ordered the South African Burger, Curried Chicken plate with cauliflower, and a cookie. The burger was juicy and flavorful and, even better, the chicken plate was spot-on."
5. Ray's BBQ Shack
Photo: Mike M./Yelp
Over in MacGregor, check out Ray's BBQ Shack, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 538 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score barbecue, seafood and sandwiches at 3929 Old Spanish Trail.
You can put any meat on a sandwich, including the chopped beef, sausage and ribs. There's also the Whole Barn, which comes with sliced brisket, rib tips and sausage. Sandwiches come with pickles, onions and barbecue sauce. Pair your sandwich with a side like onion rings, potato salad or coleslaw. Finish with some peach cobbler or banana pudding. (See the menu here.)
Russ C. said, "Had the brisket and ribs. The brisket was so tender you barely needed a knife and had fat that melted in your mouth. Ribs were deliciously smokey with a hint of sweetness and spice. As sides, the beans were a bit spicy, but the cucumber salad cooled things off nicely. The peach cobbler was a great way to finish."