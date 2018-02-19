Check out 5 new eateries in and around downtown Houston

Poke In The Bowl
515 Westheimer Rd.
As its name suggests, Poke In The Bowl is a poke bar, offering customizable raw fish bowls. According to its website, the poke spot's trio of founders "share a passion for bringing island food to people in a customizable and healthy way, bringing you delicious Hawaiian poke made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced fish."
Diners can choose a base of white or brown rice or salad, or have their poke rolled into a sushi burrito. Fish options include spicy tuna, albacore, salmon, and scallops, with toppings ranging from avocado to cucumber to wasabi.
Poke In The Bowl currently holds 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Shannon H., who reviewed Poke In The Bowl on February 4th, wrote: "Love this poke place! They provide good amounts of each product for the price. Compared to other places, they don't skimp you out! I'm slowly becoming a regular. Their green tea is good too!"
Poke In The Bowl is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Fabian's Latin Flavors
301 Main St.
Photo: Grace L./Yelp
Fabian's Latin Flavors is a Latin American spot.
"From El Salvador to the Dominican Republic, the restaurant's culinary team aims to put the region's eclectic flavors onto one menu," the eatery writes on its website, "serving empanadas and ceviche alongside Cuban ribs in mojo sauce."
Look for deep fried yucca tots with serrano and queso fresco, served with a cilantro crema; the "Bandeja Paisa," which includes skirt steak, chorizo, chicharron and plantains; and a mixed green salad with cowboy caviar and guava jarritos dressing.
There's also a pan-Latin American beer list available, with beers from Argentina to Mexico.
Fabian's Latin Flavors currently holds four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Grace L., who reviewed Fabian's Latin Flavors on December 28th, wrote: "Fabian's Latin Flavors is a refreshing take on (mostly) South American and Latin cuisine and culture in the heart of downtown Houston, right off Main Street. They put quality and care into their food."
Fabian's Latin Flavors is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Friday from 11am-3am, Saturday from 10am-3am, and Sunday from 10am-10pm.
Sweet Mesquite
930 Main St.
Photo: vik P./Yelp
Sweet Mesquite, located at McKinney Place, features an array of Southwestern-style fare with a Southern twist, such as burgers, fried chicken, baked potatoes, salads, and sides.
On the menu, look for items like a "Santa Monica Burger" with cheddar, guacamole, and pico de gallo; a chicken-topped loaded baked potato with all the fixin's; beef or chicken tacos; a fried catfish sandwich; and chicken fajita salad.
Rounding things out are sides and appetizers like sweet potato fries, spicy fried pickles with ranch, and charro beans.
Yelp users are generally positive about Sweet Mesquite, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Charlene D. wrote: "The bacon cheeseburger was very good, especially with the jalapeno bun! The hamburger patty was a little pink, just how I like it. Fries were good--nice seasoning and not too salty."
Holman Draft Hall
820 Holman St.
Photo: Anna Z./Yelp
Holman Draft Hall is a beer and wine bar offering American food. With 100 taps of local and national craft beers and draft wines, it's quickly become popular with beverage connoisseurs. To pair with the beers and wines, a menu of small bites includes options like Indian or Korean nachos, jumbo wings with a variety of sauces, and a burger.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, Holman Draft Hall has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Bailey C., who reviewed Holman Draft Hall on February 13th, wrote: "Loved this place! From the atmosphere to the decorations to the drink menu and the food menu. Can't wait till it's nice outside and we can enjoy their nice patio. Loved the nachos!"
Holman Draft Hall is open weekdays from 3pm-2am, and weekends from 11am-2am.
Nosh - Superfood Cafe
919 Milam St.
Photo: Greta S./Yelp
Nosh - Superfood Cafe is a cafe, juice and smoothie spot, specializing in healthy fare. Billing itself as "the future of snacking," it offers a variety of specialty breakfast and lunch items. In the morning hours, options include gluten-free pancakes, chia pudding bowls, and avocado toast. For lunch, there are gourmet panini, in varieties like smoked gouda and apple.
Smoothie lovers will find plenty to like on the menu, from an acai berry smoothie with strawberries and blackberries to a "sunshine smoothie" with chia pudding and mango. There are also "tonic shots" packed with nutrients to help fight off colds and flu.
Yelp users are still warming up to Nosh, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Yelper Josh G. wrote: "Fantastic new concept. Should be one in every part of this town. New, exciting and invigorating menu items, with tons of groovy flavors. Definitely showcases that healthier choices can still have exciting flavor."
Nosh is open weekdays from 7am-4pm. (It's closed on weekends.)