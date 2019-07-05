Pearland's Central Texas BBQ open for 50 years has Cuban twist

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Central Texas BBQ has been serving the Pearland community for half of a century, owned by the same Cuban-American family since 1969.
"I feel really proud that we've managed to stay open for 50 years. That is pretty cool in the restaurant business. I think since we have grown slowly, that is why it has worked," said restaurant owner Ruth Leclere.
The restaurant offers your traditional BBQ sides like potato salad, macaroni and cheese, among others.
Central Texas BBQ, though, decided to branch out and by offering Cuban sides to their customers.
"People would see us eating a Cuban sandwich or congri (cuban black beans and rice) and would be like, 'That is good. What is that?' So I told my mom, 'Why don't we start selling this stuff here, you know?'" said Leclere.
Central Texas BBQ has been family owned and operated for four generations, and the plan is to keep it open another 50 years.
"Being the fourth generation is great," said Jude Nixon, Leclere's grandson. "I'm so happy that I get to be part of a family that is so hard working and cares so much about Pearland community. This restaurant is our entire life."
You can check out Central Texas BBQ's menu through its website.
