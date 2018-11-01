Celebrate World Vegan Day at one of Houston's top vegan spots

Fortunately, there are plenty of options from which to choose. To help, Hoodline combed through Yelp data and applied our own secret sauce to come up with the best vegan destinations in Houston.
1. Doshi House Cafe
Photo: Tina n./Yelp
Topping the list is Doshi House Cafe. Located at 3419 Dowling St. in the Third Ward, the vegetarian and vegan spot is the highest rated vegan restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 342 reviews on Yelp.
The menu offers dishes like the Southern-style Creole red beans and rice, the coconut Thai curry with red mushrooms, white rice and basil, and the Islander Stew with lentils, chili peppers, roasted red peppers and spices. (Check out the menu here.)
Yelper Michelle T. wrote, "The Doshi House Cafe was a cute establishment, with great vegan options and tasty smoothies. I brought along non-vegan friends who loved it! I got the Mumbai Streets panini, which was tasty and came with excellent plantain chips."
2. Sunshine's Health Food Store and Vegetarian Deli
Photo: Aisha O./Yelp
Next up is the Astrodome Area's Sunshine's Health Food Store and Vegetarian Deli, situated at 3102 Old Spanish Trl. With 4.5 stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, vegan and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
You'll see options like the Soy Boca Burger (with tomatoes, red onions, vegenaise, mustard, ketchup and house seasoning), the Vegan Nachos (with soy meat, cashew cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions and chipotle sauce) and the Soy Chicken wrap (with mixed herbs, lettuce, red onions, vegenaise, tomatoes, mustard and ketchup). It also offers smoothies, salads and more. (See the full menu here.)
Kay O., who reviewed it on August 18, wrote, "Nice vegan place. I'm not vegan, but I just wanted to try it and I enjoy a black bean burger sometimes. The black bean burger was pretty good and, instead of fries, I got kale salad. The kale salad had garlic dressing over it."
3. Crumbville
Photo: Aubrey M./Yelp
Third Ward's Crumbville, located at 2316 Elgin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and vegan spot, which offers cupcakes and more, five stars out of 90 reviews.
It sells cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more. Vegan options include cookies like the chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and ginger snaps. There are cupcakes such as the vanilla Oreo and chocolate peanut butter.
Ashley M. said, "Delicious vegan desserts (they also sell non-vegan, but I only had the vegan kind). The owner's son was so friendly and provided great customer service. He was very knowledgeable about the desserts offered."
4. Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine
Photo: Eric C./Yelp
Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine, an Indian, vegetarian and vegan buffet spot in Central Northwest, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 260 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1320 W. 34th St., in the Hare Krishna Temple and Cultural Center, to see for yourself.
On the buffet line, you'll see vegan options like the barbecue tofu, the bhindi masala (okra and potatoes), the fruit halava (with semolina, sugar, fruit and vegan butter) and the vegetable kofta (with vegetables, chickpea flour and oil). (See the menu here.)
Samuel R., who reviewed it on October 23, wrote, "Govinda's is certainly up there as far as favorite places to eat. The food is always great and the atmosphere is very conducive to a fine experience. The background music is good too! The staff is very attentive, but unobtrusive. As a vegetarian, I am very happy that Govinda's is nearby with its great selection of food."
5. True Food Kitchen
Photo: True Food Kitchen/Yelp
Over in Uptown, check out True Food Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 818 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American, vegan and vegetarian spot at 1700 Post Oak Blvd.
Vegan options at the restaurant include the Butternut Squash pizza with caramelized onions, roasted garlic, organic kale, vegan almond ricotta, dried cranberries and sage; the Ancient Grains bowl with miso sesame-glazed sweet potatoes, turmeric, charred onion, snow peas, grilled portobello, avocado and hemp seed; and the T.L.T. sandwich with smoked tempeh, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, vegan mayonnaise and seeded grain bread. (See the full menu here.)
Jennifer B., who reviewed it on October 29, said, "I'm never disappointed when I go to True Food kitchen. The menu is seasonal, offers a good variety of dishes that could please just about anyone and has very friendly staff."