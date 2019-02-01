Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Houston's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Houston's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.
1. La Calle Tacos
Photo: la calle tacos/Yelp
Topping the list is La Calle Tacos. Located at 909 Franklin St. downtown, the sports bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest rated sports bar in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp.
Reserve your table now and get free pozole with any drink order while watching the big game on one of the many TVs. There will also be specials on Caguama, Bud Light and Mexican Jell-O shots. In case you lose interest in the game, a DJ will be spinning too. (Here's the full menu.)
2. Doberman's Bar & Grill
Photo: Greg b./Yelp
Next up is Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park's Doberman's Bar & Grill, situated at 519 Shepherd Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar, New American and Cajun/Creole spot has proven to be a local favorite.
This spot typically sets up a large screen on the patio for big events. You can also grab a table inside, where there are numerous TVs and more than 25 taps behind the bar, including many craft beers made in Houston. On the menu, there's the Doberman's Trinity, which includes catfish, curry chicken eggrolls and shrimp tacos. Add an order of the the bayou oysters, too.
You've got your favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here's are Yelpers' favorite Houston pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.
1. Dan's Pizza
Photo: justin t./Yelp
Topping the list is Dan's Pizza. Located at 15148 Highway 3 in Clear Lake, this is the highest rated pizza spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 471 reviews on Yelp.
This spot serves Italian-style gourmet pizzas, with dough and sauces that are made fresh daily. Satisfy everyone on game day by ordering the Carnivore, topped with pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage, bacon and extra cheese, and the Veggie Lover, with onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, green olives,black olives, tomato slices, extra cheese. (Here's the entire menu.)
2. Bollo Woodfired Pizza
Photo: whitney g./Yelp
Next up is Greenway / Upper Kirby Area's Bollo Woodfired Pizza, situated at 2202 W. Alabama St. With 4.5 stars out of 460 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Bollo serves woodfired pizza with red or white sauce. For a game day crowd, try the Aruglo Pizza, topped with Buffalo mozzarella, goat cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula and truffle oil, or the Texas Wagyu Beef Pizze, with fresh mozzarella, Texas T Kobe ground beef and red onions. (Check out the entire menu here.)