Celebrate National Taco Day with deals

Taco ... Thursday! Where to score tacos on National Taco Day

Celebrate National Taco Day on October 4. (Shutterstock)

Taco lovers might celebrate Taco Tuesday, but this week they're going to want to push that back a couple days. Thursday is National Taco Day, and it comes with deals.

Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.

Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any entree for $1. Also, Patron floaters and Modelo beers are $1 off.
As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.

On the Border
Promotion: Eat endless tacos for $8.99.

El Pollo Loco

Promotion: Free taco with any purchase. Must show coupon.
Also, the chain is giving away free tacos for a year to 100 people who enter this contest.

Moe's Southwest Grill
Promotion: Buy 2, Get One Free tacos. Must download Moe's app before Thursday.

Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
Just like last year, the fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.

Tijuana Flats
Promotion: In honor of Taco Day, Tijuana Flats is offering its usual "Tijuana Tuesdaze" deal on a Thursday.

