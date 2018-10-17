Celebrate National Pasta Day with these freebies and deals

Millions of Americans will be celebrating the day with a bowl of spaghetti, lasagna and other pasta dishes.
Houston restaurants are making the unofficial food holiday with free pasta.
HS Green Fresh Food Kitchen is offering free pasta bowls from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Just stop by the restaurant on Richmond near Sage.
Buca di Beppo is celebrating the entire month with a sweepstakes with Barilla pasta. One lucky winner and a guest can win a six-day, five-night culinary trip to Italy.
What better way to introduce #WorldPastaMonth than a free vacation?! Now's your chance to win a trip of a lifetime to Italy!— Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) October 4, 2018
Sign Up Here: https://t.co/WxPLcQHgq6 pic.twitter.com/gFoqKcpVhl
At Carrabba's, guests dining in can enjoy Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano, and Fettucine Alfredo for only $10.
For a limited time, Maggiano's is offering a free classic pasta when you order any speciality pasta, chef featured pasta or other classic pasta with the "Today and Tomorrow Pastas" special. You can also join the E-Club for $10 off your next visit.
Olive Garden has a promotion with its never ending pasta bowl that lasts through Nov. 18.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!