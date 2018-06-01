FREE STUFF

Celebrate National Doughnut Day with FREE Doughnuts in Houston

Enjoy FREE Doughnuts around Houston today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Happy National Doughnut Day! If you're looking for something sweet today, Katherine Whaley has you covered with FREE doughnuts offers all day.

Shipley's
Enjoy a free glazed doughnut with any purchase from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Also, a portion of the sales will benefit the Salvation Army.
Dunkin' Donuts
Enjoy a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.

Duck Donuts
Enjoy a free classic donut, no purchase necessary.

Koala Kolache
Enjoy a mochi donut with the purchase of any kolache.

River Oaks Donuts
The first 100 customers will receive free donut holes.

Bosscat Kitchen's Doughnut Burger
Enjoy two beef patties topped with bacon and cheese between a chocolate glazed doughnut.
