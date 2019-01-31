Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Houston

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Houston, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Les Givral's Sandwich & Cafe
Photo: james n./Yelp
First up is Midtown's Les Givral's Sandwich & Cafe, situated at 2704 Milam St. With four stars out of 1,117 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Old Saigon Cafe
Photo: Jie Y./Yelp
Mid West's Old Saigon Cafe, located at 6383 Westheimer Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 316 reviews.
3. Pho Binh 59 South
Photo: Erika v./Yelp
Pho Binh 59 South, a Vietnamese spot that offers soup and more in Sharpstown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 282 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8336 Southwest Freeway to see for yourself.
4. Pho Saigon
Photo: Debbie B./Yelp
Over in Midtown, check out Pho Saigon, which has earned four stars out of 854 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and more, at 2808 Milam St.