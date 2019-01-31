FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Houston

Old Saigon Cafe. | Photo: Kaylee P./Yelp

Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tet, the first day of the Lunar New Year -- and spring -- for Vietnamese families. To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialties that include dua hanh (pickled spring onions), banh chung (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Houston, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Les Givral's Sandwich & Cafe



Photo: james n./Yelp

First up is Midtown's Les Givral's Sandwich & Cafe, situated at 2704 Milam St. With four stars out of 1,117 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Old Saigon Cafe



Photo: Jie Y./Yelp

Mid West's Old Saigon Cafe, located at 6383 Westheimer Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 316 reviews.

3. Pho Binh 59 South



Photo: Erika v./Yelp

Pho Binh 59 South, a Vietnamese spot that offers soup and more in Sharpstown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 282 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8336 Southwest Freeway to see for yourself.

4. Pho Saigon



Photo: Debbie B./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out Pho Saigon, which has earned four stars out of 854 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and more, at 2808 Milam St.
