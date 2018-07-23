To celebrate 81 years, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut fans two ways to join the celebration. Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.
Sweets lovers can also pick up the new glazed confetti doughnut, available for one week only, Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2, while supplies last.
The special release glazed confetti doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.
A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.
We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018