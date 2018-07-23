DONUTS

Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Lenaé Frazier
A dozen doughnuts for a dollar? Yes, please!

To celebrate 81 years, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut fans two ways to join the celebration. Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Sweets lovers can also pick up the new glazed confetti doughnut, available for one week only, Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2, while supplies last.

The special release glazed confetti doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worlddonutsstretch your dollarsave money
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONUTS
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Houston-area donut shop offers "Pay Your Age Day" today
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Dunkin Donuts unveils new "Donut Fries" creation
More donuts
FOOD & DRINK
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon
7 Sugar Land spots joining in Houston Restaurant Weeks
The 4 best Chinese eateries in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon
Yes, UBER drivers can live stream Houston rides
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Armed scarecrow found guarding 10,000 marijuana plants
Splendora HS to host active shooting drill on Wednesday
TxDOT crews dispatched to fix pothole on 610 South Loop
Show More
Mugshot released of ex-press secretary indicted over emails
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
Stolen bird worth $10K returned to owner
More News