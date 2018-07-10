FOOD & DRINK

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern films at 6 Houston restaurants for Travel Channel show

Houston's dining scene will soon make another appearance in the national spotlight (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston's dining scene will soon make another appearance in the national spotlight courtesy of one of the country's most popular celebrity chefs.

Andrew Zimmern spent the weekend in Houston filming at a number of local restaurants for the second season of The Zimmern List, his Travel Channel show that guides viewers to the chef's favorite things to eat in various cities across America.

While the chef is best known for his show Bizarre Eats, where he travels the globe eating unusual food, this program is designed to give viewers a list of places they can easily visit.

