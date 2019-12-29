Food & Drink

Veggie Noodle Co. voluntarily recalls veggie ramen products over Listeria concerns in egg

Veggie Noodle Co. is voluntarily recalling its Fresh Veggie Ramen products because the egg used in the packaged product may be contaminated by Listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Veggie Noodle is the latest company to be impacted by the outbreak of Listeria that originated from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products, including prepared egg white salad and potato salad from Trader Joe's.

RELATED: Trader Joe's recalls egg white salad, potato salad amid Listeria concerns

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said. Those who may have purchased the recalled product are urged not to consume it.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallslisteriarecallfood safety
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies in Hermann Park
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
From thunderstorms to sunshine today and heavy rain late week
Man arrested after barricading himself inside pawn shop
$50,000 reward offered in shooting of mail carrier
Residents forced to evacuate after carbon monoxide leak
Show More
New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
More TOP STORIES News