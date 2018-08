One Houston bakery is encouraging you to carpool with a sweet deal on treats.Every weekday now through the end of the month, you can buy one treat and get one for just a buck from Crave Cupcakes.Crave is also giving away a dozen mini cupcakes every day during the promotion, so get your carpool camera-ready.All you have to do is post a photo on social media with the hashtag #carpooltocrave and tag a friend.