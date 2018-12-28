Cane Rosso's Montrose location will close after service December 30, owner Jay Jerrier tells CultureMap. The Neapolitan pizza restaurant's location in the Heights "isn't going anywhere," Jerrier adds.Since it opened in October 2016, the Montrose location has struggled to gain traction in the neighborhood. The restaurant brought in chefs Jonathan Jones and Matt Wommack to upgrade the non-pizza options on the menu, but Jerrier says "staff turnover and service challenges" hindered it from ever building the following it needed to achieve a sustainable level of revenue.Starting Friday, December 28, the restaurant will sell all of its alcohol at happy hour prices to clear our inventory. Some staff members are being offered jobs at the company's other restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin. They're working on finding opportunities at other restaurants for the rest.