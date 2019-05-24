Cafe Texan in Huntsville still standing strong 83 years later

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Stepping through the doors ofin downtown Huntsville immediately gives some customers a walk down memory lane.This iconic cafe opened more than 80 years ago, and is now one of the oldest cafes in the state!Cafe Texan has been opened since 1936.Generations of customers have grown up enjoying the local eatery.Now, 83 years later, much of it still looks the same way, even the faces of the staff are the same familiar faces that have been around for years, serving fresh, home cooked meals.Another part of the vintage charm is a gallery of photos on the walls that capture the history of Huntsville's main square.