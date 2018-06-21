HOUSTON, Texas --President George H.W. Bush's favorite barbecue joint is making plans to return to central Houston. Otto's Barbecue & Hamburgers, the beloved restaurant that closed its original location on Memorial Drive in 2010, has plans to build a new location on Durham Drive, Swamplot reports.
Buried 94 pages into the agenda for the June 21 meeting of the Houston Planning Commission, the plans call for Otto's to build two structures at the former site of Luke's Icehouse on the corner of Durham and Lillian Street. The first is a 1,722-square-foot catering kitchen with an oversized smokehouse along Durham that has been "designed as point of interest for the area as visual display for the meat smoker . . . (and) will create a landmark for the area intended to entice both vehicular and pedestrian traffic."
An almost 3,300-square-foot restaurant will sit next to the catering kitchen. The renderings don't show any interior details, but it will revive the restaurant that opened nearby in 1951.
To read more about this story, go to CultureMap.