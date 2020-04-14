Food & Drink

Bun B brings back spicy sandwich to help musicians in need during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Bun B and Antone's Famous Po' Boys are teaming up to help Houston's musicians. The sandwich restaurant has brought back the local hip-hop superstar's Hot Wang sandwich to benefit the Houston Music Foundation, a newly launched organization that issues grants to musicians who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally released last September as the first entry in Antone's H-Town Originals series, the Hot Wang sandwich features breaded and fried chicken breast that's "drizzled" with Buffalo sauce, topped with crispy bacon and blue cheese-ranch dressing, and served on a ciabatta bun by Bread Man Baking Co. Antone's will donate 50 percent of the sandwich's proceeds to the Houston Music Foundation.

