FOOD & DRINK

Build-your-own spot Mod Pizza comes to Uptown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Mod Pizza opens new Gallera area location (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual pizzeria has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mod Pizza, the fresh arrival to Uptown is located at 5174 Richmond Ave., near the Galleria.

The chain, with eateries throughout the country, touts its artisan-style pizzas and salads that are customized and made fresh daily. Patrons can choose from over 30 toppings, all for one price. Pre-designed options include the Lucy Sunshine with Parmesan, mozzarella and artichokes, and the Dominic with white sauce, Asiago cheese and mild sausage.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Mod Pizza has made a promising start.

Kelly M., who reviewed the pizzeria on June 8, wrote, "Love seeing a Mod Pizza open here! I've always been a fan of the delicious, build-your-own-pizza joint, but this one was different. I've never seen a more friendly staff that was excited to be at work, and it made my whole experience feel very personal!"

Yelper Kathy T. added, "Super clean and friendly staff. The dining area is pretty large and spacious. They're generous with their toppings and you can stack on whatever you like."

Head on over to check it out: Mod Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News