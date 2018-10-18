FOOD & DRINK

Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings

Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings, for a limited-time only.

Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere - in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.

But the latest menu addition has people asking, are we #PSL outta control?

Buffalo Wild Wings has now entered pumpkin-spice-palooza with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce to accompany its wings.

"It's fall's favorite flavor," they say. "Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."

Available for a limited time only, of course.

What do you think - would you try it?

