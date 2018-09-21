A Texas company has recalled 690 pounds of its ready-to-eat teriyaki beef jerky products after a consumer reported a metal object in the product.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection says that Junior's Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo may have hard pieces of metal in their beef jerky.The 4-ounce plastic pouches are labeled as "Buc-ee's Hill Country Brand Teriyaki Beef Jerky."According to reports, a consumer reported the incident on Sept. 17.Consumers who have purchased the teriyaki jerky are urged to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.