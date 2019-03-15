A new bar and Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Creed Italian Restaurant & Bar, the newcomer is located at 12126 Westheimer Road, Suite 98, in Briarforest Area.
Diners can choose from options like the Polpo Grigliato (grilled octopus with mashed potatoes, cream and Mediterranean tapenade); the grilled lamp chops marinated in lemon zest and rosemary; and one of the signature pizzas such as the Tony Vespa (gorgonzola and sausage). Pair the meal with a glass or bottle off the extensive wine list. (Check out the entire menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
Francisco D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10, wrote, "Food is amazing. Everything is made from scratch. Spaghetti a la carbonara is my favorite. I would definitely recommend this place to my family and friends."
And Mariam P. wrote, "The food is delicious and the management is beyond superb. Please try the mussels, the eggplant spring roll and the risotto meatballs. Yum!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Creed Italian Restaurant & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Briarforest Area gets a new bar: Creed Italian Restaurant & Bar
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News