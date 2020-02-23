Houston-area brewery pairs drafts with your favorite girl scout cookie

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas, already? Nope, it's girl scout cookie sale season!
And, Saloon Door Brewing in Webster is giving adults an alternative method to get their cookie and beverage fix.
Barista's have mastered the taste of four different drafts and transformed them to perfectly pair with top girl scout cookies.
"I think we were looking for what's going to bring out the flavors. Not much peanut butter and chocolate got together, but what's going to compliment it," said owner Jenelle Graham. "That's why with the first two, the vanilla cream and lemonades, it really brings out the lemon in it. And, the Carmel Delights, the coconut and Carmel really shine through with our double gut shot."
The idea has been around for only a year and customers think it's a great idea.
