Breakfast spot in EADO perfect for tacos on-the-go

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's hard to miss the iconic pink and green building, the smell of freshly made tortillas and the long line of people waiting to get in.Brothers Taco House has been a part of East Downtown since 2003. They're known for not only for their fast service, but for their delicious breakfast and lunch tacos."I never tasted anything like this ever in my life," said local musician Bellion Boss. "The authenticity, you know, the way the tacos taste, you can tell they take their time and care in what they do."Seventeen years ago they started with the goal of serving great-tasting fast food to those who may live life on the run, such as doctors, lawyers or nurses.Miguel Alejandro's father named the restaurant after his brother. He's now the current manager."It has to start with the tortilla," explained Alejandro. "It is homemade and our food is ready to go. I mean, as soon as you come in, you probably spend less than 10 minutes in line. You go in and out and have your food."Brothers Taco House is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends during select hours. It's located at 1604 Emancipation Ave.