Food & Drink

Bread Man Baking Co. offering discounted bread to the public

By Chaz Miller
Bread Man Baking Co., which was started in 2018 by Tasos Katsaounis, supplies bread to a large number of restaurants and hotels in the Houston-area, as well as Whole Foods.

When restaurants started closing their dining rooms as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tasos lost business, but that hasn't stopped him from giving back to the community that has made his passion a success.

"A lot of people have lost their jobs and livelihoods," said Tasos. "Let's take real artisan bread to the community in this time of need. This is a time we have to take care of our own."

Bread Man Baking Co. will be hosting daily pop-ups where all of their bread products will sell for $5 each, which is a discount from their standard price. In addition, anyone in the restaurant or hospitality industry can receive a loaf of bread for free.

"It's the right thing to do," he says. "We're all in this together."

Pop-ups have been taking place at 11am at 14079 Memorial, but visit the Bread Man Baking Co. Instagram for daily updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonbakeryfoodcommunity strongspirit of givingbe localish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospital 1st in nation to deliver crucial new COVID-19 treatment
New free COVID-19 testing site opens in northwest Houston
Can't pay your bills today? Here's what you can do
5-year-old hit by stray bullet after 5 to 6 gunshots were fired
1000 inmates expected to be released from jail
Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
COVID-19 cases in Houston could peak around May 2
Show More
Missing woman possibly seen on street corner in NE Houston
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
More TOP STORIES News